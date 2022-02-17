Kashmir
10 hand grenades, as many UBGLs recovered in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police
The explosives were recovered by a joint team of police, army, SSB and CRPF during searches in Zandfaran area.
Srinagar, Feb 17: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of explosives in Zandfaran area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the explosives comprising 10 hand grenades, as many UBGLs, a crude grenade "and other explosive material" were recovered by a joint team of police, army, SSB and CRPF during searches in the area.
Further details regarding this operation will be shared shortly, the officer added.