10 hand grenades, as many UBGLs recovered in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police

The explosives were recovered by a joint team of police, army, SSB and CRPF during searches in Zandfaran area.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 17: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of explosives in Zandfaran area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the explosives comprising 10 hand grenades, as many UBGLs, a crude grenade "and other explosive material" were recovered by a joint team of police, army, SSB and CRPF during searches in the area.

Further details regarding this operation will be shared shortly, the officer added.

