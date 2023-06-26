Power restored after 10 hours of blackout in Old City areas of Srinagar

Srinagar, June 26: Power was restored after major areas of Old City faced power outage since early morning triggering anger among people amid humid weather and Eid preparations.

Locals said that the since morning prayers, the areas being supplied power by Fateh Kadal station faced blackout causing immense difficulties to the residents and traders. The areas affected include Khanyar, Nowpora, Khayam, Koolipora, Fateh Kadal and the adjoining areas.