Power restored after 10 hours of blackout in Old City areas of Srinagar

There was a fault in the cable of feeder three of Fateh Kadal receiving station which was repaired
Srinagar, June 26: Power was restored after major areas of Old City faced power outage since early morning triggering anger among people amid humid weather and Eid preparations. 

Locals said that the since morning prayers, the areas being supplied power by Fateh Kadal station faced blackout causing immense difficulties to the residents and traders. The areas affected include Khanyar, Nowpora, Khayam, Koolipora, Fateh Kadal and the  adjoining areas. 

"The electricity was snapped at 4:10 am and was restored at 3 pm. It caused immense hardship to the residents, " said a local.

Officials of KPDCL said that there has been a cable fault in feeder three of Fateh Kadal receiving station which was repaired.

