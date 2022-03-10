10 injured as passenger vehicle overturns in south Kashmir's Tral

Pulwama: Ten persons were injured after a passenger vehicle they were traveling in overturned in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Reports said that the vehicle skidded off the road and turned turtle near Gangloora village leading to injuries to the ten passengers traveling in it.
The injured were immediately taken to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.
They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad , son of Abdul Rashid, Julia Gojar son of Gulam Gojar, Muhammad Qasim, son of Muhammad Ibraheem, Abdul Rasheed, quasimodo Gojar, Muhammad Yousuf, Parvez Ahmad, Younis Ahmad, and Abdul Hameed, all residents of Doodhmarg Tral.