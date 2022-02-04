10 JKAS officers transferred, posted as DMOs

“Consequent upon their promotion and in the interest of administration, these JKAS officers are hereby transferred and posted as District Mineral Officer in the districts,” read the GAD order.

As per order, Javid Ahmad Rather has been posted as DMO Srinagar; Hilal Ahmad Bhat will be DMO Pulwama while Salam Din will be DMO Udhampur. Peer Zahid Ahmad has been posted as DMO Baramulla; Gulshan Kumar will be DMO Jammu and Showkat Ahmad Bhat has been posted as DMO Anantnag.