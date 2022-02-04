10 JKAS officers transferred, posted as DMOs

Jammu, Feb 4: The government on Friday transferred 10 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers and posted them as District Mineral Officers (DMOs).
“Consequent upon their promotion and in the interest of administration, these JKAS officers are hereby transferred and posted as District Mineral Officer in the districts,” read the GAD order.
As per order, Javid Ahmad Rather has been posted as DMO Srinagar; Hilal Ahmad Bhat will be DMO Pulwama while Salam Din will be DMO Udhampur. Peer Zahid Ahmad has been posted as DMO Baramulla; Gulshan Kumar will be DMO Jammu and Showkat Ahmad Bhat has been posted as DMO Anantnag.
Shajhat Ahmad Qureshi would be DMO Kupwara; Rajinder Singh, Muhammad Sayeed and Muhammad Naseeb have been posted as DMOs of Kathua, Samba and Rajouri districts.
It was further ordered that the officers presently working against the posts of District Mineral Officer in these districts would report to the Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu or Kashmir, as the case might be.
“Ten posts from the overall cadre strength of JKAS at the level of time scale of JKAS are transferred to the Mining Department for the purpose of drawl of salary of these above officers, till they remain posted there,” the GAD order read.