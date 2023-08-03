10 labs sealed in Hajin for violating medical norms

The team of ADC Bandipora, CMO Bandipora, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officer Hajin, and other officials inspected the labs in the Sumbal and Hajin areas, which are part of the largest medical block in the district.

Officials said the lab owners, apart from operating without registration, also dumped biomedical waste unscientifically. The labs included one USG lab, three dental clinics, four laboratories and two optical and eye care clinics.