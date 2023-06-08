10 million YouTube views in 13 days: Wedding song 'Kya Karie Korimol' puts spotlight on Kashmiri music

Noor Mohammad, a well-known Kashmiri folk singer, is also featured in the song and sings about the visitors' anticipation of feasting on wazwan. This is followed by the 'wanvun' (Kashmiri women folk songs) section, in which a chorus of ladies wearing traditional Kashmiri pherans (gowns) is led by vocalist Aashima Mahajan.

Alif, a well-known poet, singer, and songwriter who previously received the prestigious IRAA Award for his single 'Like A Sufi', is also featured in the song.

Alif wrote and composed the song. The song's immaculate execution was ensured by the production team of Aman Moroney, ALIF, and Ashish Manchanda.

The Wanwun voice by Zartasha Zainab, Shivani Matyal, Samhita Shiledar, Samiyah Nabi, and Rumuz-e-Bekhudi bring depth and richness to the composition, which is further enhanced by Alif's mesmerising voice and acoustic guitars. The 'Wanvun' couplets, which Rumuz Bekhudi and Alif composed, provide a fine touch to the song.

The song is a beautiful representation of Kashmir's cultural heritage, from its traditional music to its cuisine.