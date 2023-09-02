10 officers placed in non-functional grade call on DGP

Srinagar, Sep 1: A group of ten gazetted police officers who were recently placed in non functional grade called on the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters and expressed their gratitude to the UT government and PHQ.
DGP while congratulating the officers wished them good luck for the future. He hoped that they will continue to work with commitment to contribute in strengthening peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed thanks and gratitude to the UT government for solving the JK Police issues on priority time and again which has been solving the issues for J&K Police on priority.
The officers who met the DGP were Muzaffar Shah, Azhar Bashir, Raja Adil Hameed , Arif Shah, Sajad Khaliq Bhat, Shahzad Salaria, Dawood Ayoub, Mushtaq Ahmed, Naresh Singh, Surjeet Kumar, Mubashir Bukhari and Ifroz Ahmed Mir.