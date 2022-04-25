10 persons arrested for illegal mineral extraction in Budgam

A police party from Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Wadwan intercepted and seized 10 vehicles (Tippers) bearing registration numbers JK03B-2907, JK01D-1370, JK01J-3308, JK04-7055, JKO1F-9413, JK04-6684, JK02AV-0717, JK04-0832, JK14B-6599 & JKO4B-1587 loaded with illegally extracted minerals. As many as 10 persons identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat resident of Hakermula, Shabir Ahmad Dar resident of Nasrullahpora, Imran Ali Ganie resident of Parisabad, Mohammad Imran Shah resident of Hajibagh, Showkat Ahmed Shah resident of Hajibagh, Mudasir Ahmed Malla resident of Dooru Sebdan, Murtaza Ali Bhat resident of Hakermula, Mohammad Yasin Qazi resident of Waterwani, Mohammad Iqbal Dar resident of Allahpora and Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh resident of Tengpora have been arrested for the commission of crime.