10 police officers transferred in J&K

According to an order by J&K’s Home Department, Umesh Kumar, IPS, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as SO to ADGP, Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, IPS, awaiting posting in the Police Headquarters has been posted as Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Jammu, vice Vikas Gupta.

Vikas Gupta, IPS , Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as OSD in Prisons Department.

One post from the overall cadre strength of IPS is transferred to the Prisons Department for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer.