10 quintals of imported dressed chicken seized for non-maintenance of cold chain

Srinagar, June 21: A team of Food Safety Officers under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Food Safety Kashmir today inspected the premises of Eve Enterprises at Parimpora.
The inspection was carried on basis of specific information received regarding raw dressed chicken imported from outside the UT is being sold in the market in violation of Food Safety Standards Act, which includes non-maintenance of cold chain
During the inspection, the team seized 10 quintals of such chicken and the whole quantity was destroyed on spot and samples were lifted for further legal action. The premise was also found in unhygienic condition and hence was sealed in the interest of public health. The Food business operators dealing with imported raw chicken and meat are directed to follow all the Rules and Regulations of Food Safety Standards Act failing which strict action under law shall be initiated against them.
The drive shall be intensified in the coming days keeping in view the ensuing Eid-ul-Adha.
“Meanwhile, the general public by virtue of this press release is being informed that in case they observe any such violation, they should register their complaint on toll free No. 104 and their all credentials shall remain confidential.
Raw meat, chicken and fish are categorized as high risk foods. The sale, storage and distribution of all meat products if not maintained under recommended temperature (-18 C for prolonged storage and 0-5 C for brief storage) can deteriorate its quality rapidly thereby rendering it potentially hazardous for human health. Thus the public in general are advised to follow similar practices at home also to consume all meat products safely,” the statement said.