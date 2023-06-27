10 SKUAST-K students flagged off for overseas training at Griffith University Australia

Srinagar, June 27: In its endeavour for the internationalisation of education, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Education and Technology of Kashmir Tuesday flagged off 10 undergraduate students for overseas training at Griffith University, Australia.
Acting Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddique flagged off the students, who will begin their two months international fellowship sponsored under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the university.
This is the fourth batch of students being sent for overseas training under the project to improve the capacity of the students and expose them to international learning ecosystems.
Students will spend two months at Griffith University and will be trained in advanced digital tools in agriculture including AI&ML.
The vice chancellor congratulated the students for being selected for this opportunity and stressed upon them to act as ambassadors of the university and J&K. He also stressed using this opportunity to build linkages and explore opportunities for higher education in leading institutions and increase the footfall of university alumni across the globe.
He hoped that this training would lead to improved skill and capacity of students to undertake advanced careers in agricultural sciences.
Prof Siddique congratulated the NAHEP team including CoPI, Coordinator of international programmes and Associate Dean College of Agri Engineering for facilitating the logistic arrangements of the programme. He impressed upon the Deans of the faculties to lead such exchange programmes at UG and PG levels to improve the university's international outlook.