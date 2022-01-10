100-day reading campaign commences across J&K

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has launched a 100-day (14 weeks) Reading Campaign - Padhe Bharat scheme throughout the country with a purpose to achieve the aims and objectives of the National Mission for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) called NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The main motive of the initiative is to inculcate the habit of reading among children from the age group of 3-9 years.