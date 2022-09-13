100 % target achieved under AYUSHMAN BHARAT and Golden Card in Ganderbal

While reviewing the progress of the Social Welfare Department, the Commissioner Secretary said that all unmarried girls holding PHH and AAY ration cards will be covered under State Marriage Assistance Scheme and directed the DSWO to check all formalities properly of such cases before sending them to the secretariat level for approval.

She also asked him to provide the list of eligible beneficiaries who have not been provided motor tricycles so that the same could be approved.

The meeting also discussed the progress under MGNREGA and it was informed that 352 works are completed among 799 approved works besides 1.13 lakh person days are generated in current fiscal.

Meeting also reviewed the status of various projects under languishing programme, B2V, District Capex etc. She impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and directed to work for speedy clearance of the languishing projects.

Sheetal Nanda also took a brief review of Agriculture and allied sectors and said that the district Ganderbal has huge potential in Agriculture, Horticulture and Sheep and Animal Husbandry and directed the concerned officers to take innovate steps and make people aware about the schemes available so that more and more youth gets motivated and more employment is generated.