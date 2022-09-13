100 % target achieved under AYUSHMAN BHARAT and Golden Card in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda who is also Incharge Secretary for Ganderbal for monitoring developmental works and other related matters of the district today visited Ganderbal where she chaired a meeting to take the first-hand appraisal regarding the progress on various ongoing developmental projects and welfare schemes in the district.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shyambir, ADDC Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, ACR, CPO, ACD, Executive Engineers of various wings and other district and sectoral officers.
On the occasion, DC presented a detailed account of various developmental works under different sectors and briefed the chair about the physical and financial progress on the implementation of several projects.
He also briefed the meeting about the progress of scheme launched under Mission Youth like MUDRA, MUMKIN, SAKSHAM, and other regular Centrally Sponsored scheme including PMAY, MGNREGA, SBM, NRLM and other Beneficiary Oriented Schemes like PMKISAN, AYUSHMAN BHARAT, NSAP, ISSS and others.
While reviewing the health sector, the Commissioner Secretary was informed that 100 percent target is achieved under AYUSHMAN BHARAT and Golden Card has been issued among all 19793 registered beneficiaries. Besides, 3033 beneficiaries have been benefited till date.
Similarly, the meeting was informed that 4876 cases are registered under Lower Education Assistance besides 4932 beneficiaries are benefits under NSAP.
While reviewing the progress of the Social Welfare Department, the Commissioner Secretary said that all unmarried girls holding PHH and AAY ration cards will be covered under State Marriage Assistance Scheme and directed the DSWO to check all formalities properly of such cases before sending them to the secretariat level for approval.
She also asked him to provide the list of eligible beneficiaries who have not been provided motor tricycles so that the same could be approved.
The meeting also discussed the progress under MGNREGA and it was informed that 352 works are completed among 799 approved works besides 1.13 lakh person days are generated in current fiscal.
Meeting also reviewed the status of various projects under languishing programme, B2V, District Capex etc. She impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and directed to work for speedy clearance of the languishing projects.
Sheetal Nanda also took a brief review of Agriculture and allied sectors and said that the district Ganderbal has huge potential in Agriculture, Horticulture and Sheep and Animal Husbandry and directed the concerned officers to take innovate steps and make people aware about the schemes available so that more and more youth gets motivated and more employment is generated.
The Commissioner Secretary stressed for regular monitoring of works and directed the district heads to meet the targets and stick to set timelines for the completion of vital projects in the district.
Furthermore, the Commissioner Secretary directed for vigorous mobilization so that 100 percent Saturation is achieved in all schemes adding that these schemes are launched with the purpose to improve socio-economic condition of the downtrodden.
Later, Sheetal Nanda met DDC Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq along with DDCs, BDCs and other PRIs who put forth various demands pertaining to the development of their respective areas before her and sought her intervention for their timely disposal.