100 trucks flagged-off to facilitate migratory tribal population

The J&K Government had earlier announced the provision of transport/freight services for migratory tribal population during annual migration to highland pastures. There was persistent demand from the migratory tribal community that they face lot of hardships during migration due to traffic jam and other hindrances and to make their journey smoother they should be provided some transportation mode. It was observed that occasionally due to harsh weather conditions there was loss of livestock and other damages causing lot of inconvenience to the affected families.

The government took the decision to help the migratory tribals and to minimise frequent traffic jamming on Srinagar -Jammu Highway and the Mughal Road. According to official figures more than 16,000 migratory tribal families were benefitted during the last year after spending summer months in Kashmir pastures and brought back in the trucks to their destination in various districts of Jammu division.