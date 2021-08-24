100% vaccination of 45 plus in Budgam district

Budgam, Aug 24: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today said that 100 percent vaccination of 45 and above age group has been achieved in the district, while 57 percent of 18 to 44 years age group has also been achieved till date.
The DDC said this during his routine press briefing about Covid-19 status in the district.
Giving details, Mirza said that there are 56 active positive patients in the district; recovery rate is above 99 percent, while positivity rate is below 0.5 percent.
The DDC once again stressed for adherence of CAB, SOPs including wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, above all undertaking early vaccination is important to remain safe from any 3rd wave as apprehensions of its re-impact is still looming large.