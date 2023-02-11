‘10,000 pilgrims from J&K to perform Hajj this year’

“Hajj office in Srinagar will facilitate every pilgrim including those who are having issues related to passports,” Baig said. “The Hajj applications are already up on the official website of the Hajj Committee of India (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) free of cost. “Earlier, every pilgrim had to pay Rs 300 for the form. Now, the form can be downloaded and filled with ease,” she said.

The J&K Hajj Committee chairperson said that in case of the need of conducting the RT-PCR test, the government would bear the expenses and take samples of the pilgrims free of cost.