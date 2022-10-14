108 feet high National Flag hoisted at Langate

It was a joint initiative of Civil Administration, Army and the citizens along with the Flag Foundation of India. The project also forms a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Central Government.

“Since Langate has always been on the forefront with regard to national and patriotic activities so hoisting one of the tallest national flag here, has added to its beauty,” a local said. District Development Council Chairman Irfan Panditpori, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray and other several officers from police and civil administration were also present on the occasion.