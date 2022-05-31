108 policemen to get Rs 1 crore retirement gift

Srinagar, May 31: As a token of appreciation for their services to the department, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, sanctioned a retirement gift of Rs 1.08 crore in favour of 108 police personnel who are retiring from services on May 31 after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.
“Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.1798 of 2022 in favour of five gazetted officers, eighty one non gazetted officers, eighteen lower subordinates and four followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department,” the police said in a statement here.
DGP also sanctioned Rs fourty thousand each in favour of two SPOs who have attained the age of sixty years.
“Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department. A parting gift of Rs. 40000 is also sanctioned in favour of SPOs who are disengaged after attaining an age of 60 years, as a welfare measure. This parting gift is sanctioned out of SPOs contributory fund in which regular police personnel also contribute,” the police statement added.
The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has sanctioned over Rs 9.55 crore retirement gift in favour of nine hundred fifty six police personnel this year so far.