108 test positive for Covid-19

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, the person dying of Covid-19 was reported from Jammu division.

It said 65 persons from Kashmir division and 43 from Jammu division reported positive on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 3,22,658.

Meanwhile, 196 more Covid-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 142 from Kashmir division and 54 from Jammu division.

The Health department said that 99.59 percent of the population above the age of 45 years had been vaccinated across J&K.

The Health bulletin said that no new case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday, keeping the total number of confirmed cases in J&K at 37.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, out of 3,22,658 positive cases, 1311 are active positive while 3,16,957 have recovered and 4390 have died - 2239 in Kashmir division and 2151 in Jammu division.

The bulletin said that out of 1,22,49,063 test results available, 1,19,26,405 samples had tested negative till Monday.

Till date 29,73,463 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7248 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1311 in isolation and 3,65,517 in home surveillance.

Besides, 25,94,997 persons have completed their surveillance period.