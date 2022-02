Srinagar, Feb 10: AN-32 Kargil Courier lifted 105 passengers on Thursday.Chief Coordinator for Kargil Courier Service Aamir Ali said 37 passengers were lifted from Jammu to Kargil, 31 from Srinagar to Kargil, 19 from Kargil to Srinagar and 18 from Kargil to Jammu. Besides, Mi-17 Pawan Hans helicopter airlifted four passengers including one patient from Kargil to Jammu, he said.