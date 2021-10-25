10th, 12th exams: Students asked to carry consent signed by parents, guardians

Srinagar, Oct 25: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines, among others mandating consent by parents or legal guardians for students of 10th and 12th class to take examinations in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency GNS reported on Monday.
As per the report, offline board examinations for 12th and 10th classes have been permitted to be held in staggered manner keeping in view all the social distancing norms and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
All the concerned institutions have been asked to ensure that all the students coming to the examinations venue shall carry consent for each examination duly signed by their parents/legal guardians.
“The sanitisation of the examination hall, furniture and toilets should be carried out daily before and after the exams,” read the fresh guidelines, issued by Chief Secretary J&K, who is also the Chairperson, State Executive Committee.
The seating arrangement should be made in such a manner that every second desk is left vacant to maintain physical distancing, the order stipulating the guidelines, the SEC ordered.
Vaccinating the teachers, staff and officials involved in conducting the examination with the cooperation of the district administration shall be made mandatory, said.
“There should be a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid boxes and hand sanitisers at the venue of the examination.”
All the students appearing for examination have been asked to wear masks with the concerned institutions asked to make the required arrangements.
“Separate facility should be provided to the students showing any symptoms like cough, common cold and flu.”
The SEC has directed t the Board authorities and heads of the schools to ensure that the Covid protocols are strictly adhered to.