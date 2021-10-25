10th, 12th exams: Students asked to carry consent signed by parents, guardians

As per the report, offline board examinations for 12th and 10th classes have been permitted to be held in staggered manner keeping in view all the social distancing norms and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

All the concerned institutions have been asked to ensure that all the students coming to the examinations venue shall carry consent for each examination duly signed by their parents/legal guardians.

“The sanitisation of the examination hall, furniture and toilets should be carried out daily before and after the exams,” read the fresh guidelines, issued by Chief Secretary J&K, who is also the Chairperson, State Executive Committee.