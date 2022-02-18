10th Class Results|Police felicitate position holders from Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 18: Police on Friday felicitated the students of central Kashmir’s Budgam district who have secured top positions in the 10th standard exams.
A statement of Police issued here said that SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem felicitated Adina Maqbool from PMS Wadwan who scored 100 percent marks, Nowsheen Fayaz from Girls HSS Kanair (99.08 percent), Iritiza Bin Tariq from PMS Wadwan (99.6 percent), Hilal Lone from GHS Draigam (99.6 percent), Rafakat Shafi Hajam from PMS Wadwan (99.6 percent), Zainab Shabir from GHSS Magam (99.4 percent), and Mehfooz Ali Mir from Imamia Public School Wahpora (98 percent).
All the position holders were felicitated with mementos and appreciation letters.
Interacting with the meritorious students, SSP Budgam congratulated them for their brilliant performance in studies which resulted in their remarkable success.