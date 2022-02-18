10th Class Results|Teachers suspended for poor show of students

Anantnag, Feb 18: The government Friday suspended all teachers in two government schools in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district following the dismal performance of the students of these schools in the 10th standard.
Government High School Wantrag, in Mattan zone and Government High School Poru, Kalnag in Kokernag zone recorded zero pass percentage in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) annual exams.
Only nine students had appeared in the exam in Wantrag school with none able to qualify.
The school had a roll of 19 students in the 10th class of whom 11 were already detained.
Similarly, none of the 23 students qualified from Kalnag school.
Following the results, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag ordered the suspension of the teachers of these schools.
“Just after the declaration of the results of class 10th Annual Regular Examination, the staff members of High School Wantrag, Mattan zone who were associated with the academies of secondary classes including Headmaster have been placed under suspension,” an official communiqué of the CEO read.
The CEO said that the reasons for the poor results of the school were being ascertained.
“The remedial measures will be initiated to improve the academic performance of the school,” he said.
“Besides, one more school of the district, Government High School Poru Kalnag also recorded zero percent results in the examination and similar action has been initiated against the staff of the school,” the communiqué reads.