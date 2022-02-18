10th Class Results|Teachers suspended for poor show of students

Government High School Wantrag, in Mattan zone and Government High School Poru, Kalnag in Kokernag zone recorded zero pass percentage in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) annual exams.

Only nine students had appeared in the exam in Wantrag school with none able to qualify.

The school had a roll of 19 students in the 10th class of whom 11 were already detained.