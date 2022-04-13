11 booked under PSA in Bandipora

Bandipora, Apr 13: Eleven persons have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district.
Officials said they have been booked after found involved in “unlawful and subversive” activities. They have been shifted to different jails.
Abdul Samad Malla alias Inqilabi, a resident of Ganastan village was arrested after a gap of two years after his release from the jail, as per the family, Inqilabi was not active since.
The other booked under PSA are Kaiser Ahmad Parray, a resident of Parray Mohalla, Asham, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Chewa village, Mohammad Saleem Parray, a resident of Khos Mohalla Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Lone, a resident of Bangar Mohalla, Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Syed Mohalla, Hajin, Naseer Ahmad Parray, son of Bashir Ahmad Parray, a resident of Kathpora Hajin.
Moreover, as per the officials, four more persons have been booked from different areas of the Bandipora district, among these, a few have been also involved in militant activities.