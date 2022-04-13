11 booked under PSA in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, Apr 13: Police have booked at least eleven persons including a senior separatist leader Abdul Samad Inqulabi under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmiri's Bandipora district.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the accused were allegedly involved in “unlawful and subversive” activities and were slapped with PSA and subsequently shifted to different jails.
Those booked include— Abdul Samad Malla alias Inqulabi, son of Abdul Rehman Malla, a resident of Ganastan village, Kaiser Ahmad Parray, son of Nazir Ahmad Parray, a resident of Parray Mohalla, Asham, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar, a resident of Chewa village, Mohd. Saleem Parray, son Mohd. Ramzan Parray, a resident of Khos Mohalla Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Afzal Lone, a resident of Bangar Mohalla, Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Aziz Bhat, a resident of Syed Mohalla, Hajin, Naseer Ahmad Parray, son of Bashir Ahmad Parray, a resident of Kathpora Hajin and four others.
A police official also confirmed the development to GNS.