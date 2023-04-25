11 cases of change of land use approved in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Apr 25: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting of the District Level Committee (DLC) constituted by the Board of Revenue regarding the Change of Land Use (CLU) in the district.
At the outset, a detailed discussion was held on-site plans, building plans, and comments submitted by various departments for the issuance of permissions to 13 applications of CLU for non-agriculture purposes in the district.
After a detailed discussion of the reports/NOC obtained from the field agencies, the Committee approved 11 cases out of 13 cases under CLU after fulfilling the conditions laid down in NOCs issued by line departments.
The meeting was attended by ACR Ganderbal, Executive Engineers of PDD and R&B, DFO Sindh Forest Division, concerned Tehsildars and other officers of concerned departments.