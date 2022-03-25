11 new COVID positive cases in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 25 : Eleven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today.
A media bulletin said two cases were reported from Jammu division and nine from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453637.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported three cases, Baramulla one , Anantnag reported five while as Budgam, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu and Udhampur reported one case each while as Rajouri, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.