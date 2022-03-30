11 of family hospitalized after allegedly consuming wild herb in Handwara

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the family members were hospitalized after the neighbors found them unconscious at their home in Shirhama Mawar Handwara last evening.

They were first taken to PHC Qalamabad from where eight with higher complications were taken to District Hospital Handwara and on initial assessment at the hospital, the doctors referred all eight of them to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, an official said.