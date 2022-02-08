11 persons arrested, 2 militant modules busted in Anantnag: Police

“They disclosed that they were associates of JeM and had planned to attack Police and security forces in Srigufwara area following which they would have formally got inducted in JeM,” Police said. “They further revealed that they are in direct contact with Pakistan-based JeM handlers and at their behest they were going to attack Police and then formally join, KFF an offshoot of JeM.” The Police spokesman said that on their further disclosure, two more associates Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri, son of Fayaz Ahmad of Viday Srigufwara and Musharaf Amin Shah, son of Muhammad Amin of Srigufwara were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from them.

He said that FIR No 04/2022 under the relevant sections of UAPA and Arms Act had been registered at Police Station Srigufwara.