11 persons arrested, 2 militant modules busted in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar, Feb 8: Eleven persons were arrested and two militant modules busted in Anantnag, Police said Tuesday.
A Police spokesman said that on Monday, Police received an input that Jaish-e-Muhammad was planning to attacks on Police and security forces in Srigufwara, Bijbehara in Anantanag. He said Police set up multiple checkpoints at various locations
and at one of these checkpoints at Sakhras crossing Srigufwara, a motorcycle with three persons onboard was intercepted.
The spokesman said that the persons tried to flee but were apprehended by and on frisking them, Police recovered two Chinese pistols alongwith a magazine and ammunition.
Police identified the three arrested persons as Abbas Ahmad Khan, son of Nazir Ahmad Khan of Liver; Zahoor Ahmad Gowgujri, son of Abdul Rashid Gowgujri of Vidday, and Hidaitullah Kutay, son of Abdul Razak Kutay of Liver, Pahalgam.
“They disclosed that they were associates of JeM and had planned to attack Police and security forces in Srigufwara area following which they would have formally got inducted in JeM,” Police said. “They further revealed that they are in direct contact with Pakistan-based JeM handlers and at their behest they were going to attack Police and then formally join, KFF an offshoot of JeM.” The Police spokesman said that on their further disclosure, two more associates Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri, son of Fayaz Ahmad of Viday Srigufwara and Musharaf Amin Shah, son of Muhammad Amin of Srigufwara were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from them.
He said that FIR No 04/2022 under the relevant sections of UAPA and Arms Act had been registered at Police Station Srigufwara.
The Police spokesman said that in another development, Police arrested six associates of KFF and recovered indiscriminating material including ammunition from their possession.
They have been identified by Police as Fayaz Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan of Liver, Pahalgam; Muntazir Rashid Mir, son of Abdul Rashid of Yanner, Pahalgam; Muhammad Arif Khan, son of Farooq Ahmad Khan of Mandar Gund Sakhras; Adil Ahmad Tarray, son of Ghulam Nabi Tarray of Hatigam; Zahid Ahmad Najar, son of Nazir Ahmad Najar of Liver, Pahalgam while the identity of the sixth one is withheld due to him being a juvenile.
The Police spokesman said that in this connection, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Bijbehara.