11 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 10: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 11 vehicles and arrested 11 persons in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs seized 8 vehicles (8 tippers) and arrested 8 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khanpora and Delina.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Kunzer seized 1 vehicle (1 tipper) and arrested 1 driver, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Bongam Kunzer. He has been identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone resident of Gokhama Kunzer.
In addition, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khoresherabad. T
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigation have been initiated.