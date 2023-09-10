11 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs seized 8 vehicles (8 tippers) and arrested 8 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khanpora and Delina.

Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Kunzer seized 1 vehicle (1 tipper) and arrested 1 driver, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Bongam Kunzer. He has been identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone resident of Gokhama Kunzer.