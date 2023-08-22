11 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Police parties under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by SHO PS Pattan, IC PP Kungamdara, IC PP Mirgund and IC PP Wussan, seized 9 vehicles (4 tractors and 5 tippers) and arrested 9 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Kalsari Pattan, Khore Sherabad Pattan, Jheel Singhpora Pattan and Goshbugh Pattan in separate incidents. They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat and Saqib Ahmad Mir , both residents of Kalsari Pattan, Arif Ahmad Shah resident of Khore Sherabad, Hashim Ali Reshi resident of Hanjiwera Payeen, Showkat Ahmad Khan resident of Matipora and Imran Husain Malla, resident of Gund Khawaja Qasim, Danish Ahmad Malla resident of Shilvat Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad Mir resident of Sheikh Zoo Ganderbal and Manzoor Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Rasool resident of Batwen Ganderbal.

Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg, seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Druroo Tangmarg. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Reshi resident of Shrai and Rouf Ahmad Kumar resident of Hajibal Tangmarg.