11 persons arrested in Budgam, Awantipora for illegal extraction of minerals

A police party of Police Station Budgam during patrolling at Mirgund Crossing arrested 4 persons and seized 6 vehicles (tippers) involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The arrested drivers were subsequently identified as Mohd Ayoub Dar and Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar residents of Patwaw Budgam, Adil Ahmad Lone resident of Huroo Budgam and Firdous Ahmad Pal resident of Sheikhpora Budgam.

In Awantipora, a Police party headed by SHO Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti arrested 5 persons and seized five vehicles (tippers) involved in the illegal extraction of sand at Aghanjipora and Hatiwara. Similarly, a Police party headed by Incharge Police Post Reshipora arrested 2 persons and seized two vehicles (1 Loader, 1 tipper) involved in illegal extraction of sand at Datpora Dogripora.