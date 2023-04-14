11 persons arrested in Budgam, Awantipora for illegal extraction of minerals

Srinagar, Apr 14: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 11 persons and seized 13 vehicles in Budgam and Awantipora.
A police party of Police Station Budgam during patrolling at Mirgund Crossing arrested 4 persons and seized 6 vehicles (tippers) involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The arrested drivers were subsequently identified as Mohd Ayoub Dar and Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar residents of Patwaw Budgam, Adil Ahmad Lone resident of Huroo Budgam and Firdous Ahmad Pal resident of Sheikhpora Budgam.
In Awantipora, a Police party headed by SHO Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti arrested 5 persons and seized five vehicles (tippers) involved in the illegal extraction of sand at Aghanjipora and Hatiwara. Similarly, a Police party headed by Incharge Police Post Reshipora arrested 2 persons and seized two vehicles (1 Loader, 1 tipper) involved in illegal extraction of sand at Datpora Dogripora.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.