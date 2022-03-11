11 police personnel deputed; 6 repatriated from SSF

Jammu, Mar 11: The Home Department Friday deputed 11 and repatriated six police personnel from J&K Special Security Force (SSF).
“In terms of Rule 4 of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir's Special Security Force Rules, 2020, sanction has been accorded to the deputation and repatriation of these police personnel,” read an order issued by the Home Department.
Eleven police personnel deputed to SSF included Inspector ShariqMajeed; Inspector Sandeep Singh; SI Kashmir Singh; Head Constable (M) Raman Kumar; Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) (Opr) Muhammad Akseer; SgCt Raj Kumar; Constable Ravi Kumar; Constable Sanjay Kumar; Constable Rakesh Kumar; SgCtPrashantBadyaal, and a follower (cook) Suresh Kumar.
Six police personnel repatriated from the SSF included Head Constable (M) Manzoor Ahmad; SgCtManawarHussain; SgCtDarshan Singh; SgCt (Opr) Prasandeep Shan; Constable AshiqHussain, and Constable Sheikh Sajad.