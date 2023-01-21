11 RDD employees suspended over unauthorized absence from duty in J&K’s Kulgam

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kulgam, Mohammad Imran inspected several offices of Rural Development Department in Kulgam, said an official.

During the inspection, he said, 11 employees were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties and were placed under suspension with immediate effect vide order No12-ACDK of 023.