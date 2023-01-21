11 RDD employees suspended over unauthorized absence from duty in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 21: Eleven employees of Rural Development Department (RDD) were suspended over unauthorised absence from duties in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said today.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kulgam, Mohammad Imran inspected several offices of Rural Development Department in Kulgam, said an official.
During the inspection, he said, 11 employees were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties and were placed under suspension with immediate effect vide order No12-ACDK of 023.
The ACD, he said, stressed on cent percent attendance at all offices of Rural Development Department Kulgam and directed all employees to attend their duties regularly.
He warned that strict action shall be taken as per the law against employees for their unauthorized absence from duties.