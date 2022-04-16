11 SRO- 43 cases cleared in Ang

Anantnag, Apr 16: The District Level Screening and Coordination Committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla cleared 11 cases of SRO-43.
In 2 cases, the eligible beneficiaries were cleared for appointment under SRO 43. In 6 other cases, Rs 23.15 lakh has been awarded as compensation in lieu of employment and incase of damage to property.
Further 3 ex gratia relief cases were also cleared with Rs 15 lakh granted as relief. The committee has cleared all cases pending before it.