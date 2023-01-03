11 students selected for National Inspire Awards Exhibition

The event, described as the State Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC), was held at the State Council of Educational Research and Training auditorium (SCERT) here at Bemina. The students of age group of 10-15 years, competed in a district-wise exhibition and project competition conducted by the SCERT in conjunction with the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF).

Principal Secretary School Education, Alok Kumar, expressed happiness for students’ selection for the national exhibition. “It’s important that our kids learn to embrace the spirit of experimentation and enjoy science,” Kumar said and added “Our goal is to draw more students now and in the future.”