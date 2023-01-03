11 Kashmir students selected for national level Inspire Awards exhibition

Srinagar, Jan 03: Eleven students from various government and private schools from all districts of Kashmir Division have been selected for national level Inspire Awards exhibition for the academic year 2021–2022.

The event, described as the State Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC), was held on Monday at the State Council of Educational Research and Training auditorium (SCERT) here at Bemina.

The students of age group of 10-15 years, competed in a district-wise exhibition and project competition conducted by the SCERT in conjunction with the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF).