11 tourists, driver injured as vehicle turns turtle in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 06: Eleven tourists and a driver were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in turned upside down in Khudwani area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle carrying tourists turned turtle on Khudwani bypass, resulting in injuries to the driver and the eleven tourists onboard.
“They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and FIR No. 31/2023 has been registered in this regard, the agency further reported.