11 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Ganderbal, Awantipora

Srinagar, Apr 7: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 11 vehicles and arrested 11 persons in Ganderbal and Awantipora.
In Ganderbal, a police party led by SHO Police Station Lar under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal seized 4 vehicles (tippers) bearing registration numbers JK01T-9207, JK02AN-2587, JK01F-4401, and JK05B-0540 arresting 4 persons at Check Watalbagh for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Nallah Sindh. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Ganie resident of Batwina, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar resident of Safapora, Habibullah Laharwal resident of Kondbal and Jalal-u-din Bhat resident of Safapora. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. In this regard, a case vide FIR No.19/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Lar and further investigation was initiated.
In Awantipora, a police party led by SHO Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti arrested 5 persons and seized five vehicles (5 tipper) involved in illegal extraction of sand at Aghanjipora and Padgampora. Similarly, a Police party of Police Post Reshipora have arrested 2 persons and seized two vehicles (tractors) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Dogripora area of Awantipora.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.