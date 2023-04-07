11 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Ganderbal, Awantipora

In Awantipora, a police party led by SHO Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti arrested 5 persons and seized five vehicles (5 tipper) involved in illegal extraction of sand at Aghanjipora and Padgampora. Similarly, a Police party of Police Post Reshipora have arrested 2 persons and seized two vehicles (tractors) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Dogripora area of Awantipora.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.