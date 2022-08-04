1100 vocational trainers in SED see bleak future

Srinagar: Despite working in the School Education Department (SED) for the last more than six years, more than 1100 vocational trainers see a bleak future ahead as the government has not framed any job policy for the skilled lot.

There has been no enhancement in their monthly salaries since their appointment in the department.Aghast with the government's indifferent attitude, the vocational trainers are on a peaceful sit-in protest for the last four days at Press Enclave Srinagar seeking salary hike and job policy to secure their future.

Notably, the vocational trainers were hired by the SED in 2016 under a centrally sponsored scheme- National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) wherein the trainers were hired to impart vocational education to the students in high and higher secondary schools.

“The vocational trainers were hired after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) introduced vocational education in schools at high and higher secondary levels. But we see a dark future ahead as no job policy was framed for us nor our monthly salary was enhanced over the years,” said a vocational education trainer.