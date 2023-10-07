115 recruit constables pass out from BSF training centre

Inspector General BSF, Frontier Kashmir, Ashok Yadav, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inspected the parade.

Yadav appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill, and coordination which was the high point of the parade.

He applauded the recruits for rising one step ahead in their BSF career by converting from Tradesmen to Constable (General Duty) and exhorted them to serve the country with courage and enthusiasm.