115 recruit constables pass out from BSF training centre

Srinagar, Oct 7: A total of 115 recruit constables of Border Security Force (BSF) passed out from the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of the BSF at Humhama here Saturday.
Inspector General BSF, Frontier Kashmir, Ashok Yadav, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inspected the parade.
Yadav appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill, and coordination which was the high point of the parade.
He applauded the recruits for rising one step ahead in their BSF career by converting from Tradesmen to Constable (General Duty) and exhorted them to serve the country with courage and enthusiasm.
The chief guest congratulated the Commandant STC BSF Kashmir and instructional staff for their successful efforts in providing extensive training to the trainees and preparing them for the challenges they face in different border areas.
The chief guest awarded medals to recruits who performed exceptionally in various indoor and outdoor training activities.
The parade commander of the parade was recruit constable Manoj Kumar.
Five trainees from the batch were adjudged best in different competitions and were presented with trophies.
BSF officials here said that over 24 weeks of rigorous training, these recruit constables gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill, and border management.
Officials said that apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of the STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency also increased manifold.
“As a result of this, they are physically, mentally, and professionally prepared to serve the country during peace as well as in the war,” they said. “Besides, training has also been imparted in field engineering, field craft, minor tactics, anti-terrorism, counter-insurgency, law and order, and human rights.