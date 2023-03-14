1164 cases of J&K registered with NHRC post reorganization of erstwhile state: Centre

Srinagar, Mar 14: As many as 1164 cases from Jammu & Kashmir were registered with National Human Rights Commission after disbanding of the State Human Rights Commission in 2019.

In a written reply, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Parliament that a total 1164 cases pertaining to the State of Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from October, 1, 2019 to December, 2022, as per the information provided

by the rights body. “Out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the

Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission,” the MHA said.

The MHA further said that jurisdiction regarding human rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC by virtue of a notification issued by it in 2020.