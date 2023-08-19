117 cases of illegal mining registered, 283 persons arrested in Baramulla this year

Moreover, 262 vehicles used in illegal transportation of minerals which include 137 Tippers, 120 Tractors and 5 excavators have also been seized from different areas of the district.

Baramulla Police along with the Mineral Department realised a fine to the tune of Rs 29.62 lakhs for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in the district. Pertinent to mention that Baramulla police also arrested an extortionist who was involved in extorting money from illegal miners on the pretext of paying protection money to government regulatory authorities.