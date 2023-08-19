117 cases of illegal mining registered, 283 persons arrested in Baramulla this year

Baramulla, Aug 19: Police in its ongoing drive against illegal mining in Baramulla have registered 117 cases and arrested 283 persons for being involved in extraction and transportation of minerals during the current year.
Moreover, 262 vehicles used in illegal transportation of minerals which include 137 Tippers, 120 Tractors and 5 excavators have also been seized from different areas of the district.
Baramulla Police along with the Mineral Department realised a fine to the tune of Rs 29.62 lakhs for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in the district. Pertinent to mention that Baramulla police also arrested an extortionist who was involved in extorting money from illegal miners on the pretext of paying protection money to government regulatory authorities.
"Police are committed to take action against violators who are taking undue advantage of night hours by extracting minerals illegally which is detrimental for people's health, the ecology and the revenue of the government," police said.