12 CPOs placed as in-charge Deputy Directors in Prosecution Deptt

Jammu, Dec 29: Twelve Chief Prosecuting Officers (CPOs) have been placed as Incharge Deputy Directors in the Prosecution Department.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of these Chief Prosecuting Officers as Incharge Deputy Directors, in the Prosecution department, in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee or Public service Commission (DPC or PSC), whichever is earlier,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

The CPOs placed as in-charge Deputy Directors included Nazir Ahmed Naikoo; Harminder Singh; Kamal Sharma; Suresh Kumar; Prashant Mahajan; Aijaz Hussain; Javaid Ahamad Bhat; Davinder Paul Singh; Muhammad Maqbool Shah; Vikrant Sharma; Ashish Rathore and Ghulam Jeelani Dar. “

The arrangements are made purely in the interest of administration, on stop-gap basis and shall not confer any preferential right on these officers for their promotion, which shall be made strictly in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules 2020,” Goyal has cautioned.

“These placements shall also be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petition(s) pending before any Court or Tribunal of competent jurisdiction,” he added.