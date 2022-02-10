12 drug peddlers arrested in 4 months in Kupwara

Kupwara, Feb 10: During last four months, Police arrested 12 drug peddlers with substantial quantity of narcotics across Kupwara.
In November last year, Police apprehended a militant associate in border Tehsil Karnah.
The person according to police had received a consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics across the border.
Adil Hussain of Takia Badarkote was subsequently arrested.
In the same month, a notorious drug peddler Gulzar Ahmad Baba of Kawari, Laderwan was intercepted in Hatmulla area of Kupwara.
During his search 48 gm brown sugar was recovered.
On December 30 last year, Police detained three persons including an acting sarpanch under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their continuous involvement in narcotics peddling.