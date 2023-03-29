12 goats charred to death in late night blaze in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 29: At-least one dozen goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a cowshed in Repora village of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district late last night.
Quoting locals, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that fire broke out in a cowshed late last night in Repora village.
He said in the incident, cowshed was gutted while 12 goats were also charred to death.
Meanwhile, an official said the cause of fire was apparently a short circuit, while police have taken cognizance of the incident.