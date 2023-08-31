12 injured as two vehicles collide in Pulwama's Tral

Srinagar, Aug 31: At least a dozen people were injured in a road accident in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two vehicles collided with each other near Baja Kol on Tral-Nowdal road, resulting in injuries to at least 12 persons.
He said that all of them were shifted to SDH Tral, from where nine were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.