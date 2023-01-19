12 injured in separate road accidents in Kupwara, Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 19: At least twelve persons were injured in two separate road mishaps in Kupwara and Anantnag districts on Thursday.
Four persons suffered injuries after a private car bearing registration number JK09B 9125 driven by one Mushtaq Ahmad Hajam (36) collided with a deodar tree at Rantsinard Lolab, reported news agency GNS.
The injured persons, identified as Mohammad Sarwar Hajam (60), Sajad Ahmad Tantry (29) and Abdul Majeed Hajam (30) – all residents of Gagal Lolab, were taken to a nearby hospital from where one individual with serious injuries was referred to GMC Baramulla for further treatment.
In a separate accident, eight persons suffered injuries after two cars collided near Aabshar Park in Anantnag district.
As per reports, two cars bearing registration numbers JK09A 4442 and HR33D 6162 collided, resulting in injuries to eight persons.
The injured persons identified as; Khursheed Ahmad Lone (38), Arbeena Akhter (18 yrs), Abid Hussain Sheikh (35), Shafia Begum (32), Ishfaq Ahmad Kuchay, Rohail Nabi, Abid Mushtaq and Abid Shafi were taken to Primary Health Centre Seer, from where two of them were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.