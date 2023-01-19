12 injured in separate road accidents in Kupwara, Anantnag

In a separate accident, eight persons suffered injuries after two cars collided near Aabshar Park in Anantnag district.

As per reports, two cars bearing registration numbers JK09A 4442 and HR33D 6162 collided, resulting in injuries to eight persons.

The injured persons identified as; Khursheed Ahmad Lone (38), Arbeena Akhter (18 yrs), Abid Hussain Sheikh (35), Shafia Begum (32), Ishfaq Ahmad Kuchay, Rohail Nabi, Abid Mushtaq and Abid Shafi were taken to Primary Health Centre Seer, from where two of them were referred to GMC Anantnag for further treatment.