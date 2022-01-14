12 municipal employees test COVID positive in north Kashmir's Sopore

Srinagar, Jan 14: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the new virus variant Omicron, 12 employees of Municipal Council Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district have tested positive for COVID -19, reports said on Friday.
The infected employees have been asked to self-isolate, reported news agency KNO.
Officials said that the preventive measures were being taken by the authorities even as rest of the employees have been asked to go for testing.
The development comes amid rising cases of Coronavirus and Omicron from across the country.
Pertinently, 184 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours in Sopore town.