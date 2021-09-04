12 oxygen generation plants functional in Kashmir: Div Com

Srinagar, Sep 4: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday convened a meeting here to review the oxygen capacity of hospitals in Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, he reviewed the progress achieved in capacity building of oxygen plants across Kashmir.
The meeting was apprised about the functioning of all the 12 oxygen-generation plants across Kashmir which were received by the divisional administration under the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM Cares Fund).